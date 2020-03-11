UPDATE: Attorney of family whose daughter has COVID-19 critiques state, county

Monday, March 09 2020
Source: KSDK
By: Juliana Tornabene, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The attorney of the parents of the college student who tested positive for COVID-19 said the State of Missouri and St. Louis County did not give them proper advice and direction, KSDK reports.

Attorney Neil Bruntrager said during an interview with KSDK that this was not handled well by the state or the county. "The easy one to blame is this family," Bruntrager said.

He then gave a timeline for the woman's travel.

The college student arrived in May to Chicago from Italy, spending one night in Chicago. The attorney said the woman felt tired, but had no symptoms.

She then took an Amtrak train from Chicago to St. Louis on March 4. Bruntrager said the woman woke up with a headache on March 5, and her family called a family physician. The physician advised the family to call state and county health officials.

Bruntrager said the state initially refused to test the woman because she did not have "enough symptoms"

The family talked with state and county health officials on March 6 who arranged a test for the woman. She went through testing from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The attorney said during that time frame, no one said they needed to be quarantined. He also added that the doctor giving the test told the family that their gut was that she didn't have the virus. 

The woman had no fever on March 7 and her father and youngest sister attended Villa Duchesne's Father-Daughter Dance at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Clayton.

While they were at the dance, the mother of the woman received a call from health officials around 7:20 p.m. and confirmed that she was "presumptive positive" for coronavirus.

The attorney said that the mother got in touch with the father and sister, who were at the dance, and they came home immediately.

