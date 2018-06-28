UPDATE: Authorities catch armed suspect in County Park shooting

JEFFERSON CITY — Authorities announced the capture of an armed suspect Saturday in connection to a shooting that occured on County Park Road five days earlier.

Cole County sheriff's deputies say they found the suspect, Jerry Dean Gill, in the 4900 block of Loesh Road just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Gill came out of the nearby woods carrying a loaded shotgun, handgun and several knives, according to a news release form the Cole County Sheriff's Department. He was taken into custody without incident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Jefferson City Police Department assisted the deputies, according to the release.

A probable cause statement said Gill held a woman in his car for two days and assaulted her with his fist and an expandable police baton. The statement said Gill later let the woman out of the car to use the restroom and then shot her when she refused to get back in.

Prosecutors have charged Gill with domestic assault and false imprisonment.

After the incident, Cole County sheriff's deputies began a search for Gill, who was reportedly spotted near the Route D and Kaylor Bridge area Wednesday afternoon.

Before his capture, Gill was last seen driving a white 2006 Chrysler 300, license plate WK2H8A.

The shooting happened on Monday at 4009 County Park Road.

Officials said two bystanders called 911 and started carrying the woman toward the hospital.

Deputies requested EMS and administered first-aid before the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include information about the capture of the shooting suspect.]