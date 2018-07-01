UPDATE: Authorities Haven't Ruled Out Foul Play in Macon Man's Death

MACON - Macon authorities say they haven't ruled out foul play in the death of 50-year-old Jeff Taylor.

Fire crews found Taylor in his two-door Pontiac that caught fire early Friday morning. Crews quickly extinguished the fire, but it was too late for Taylor.

Crews arrived at the city-owned parking lot on the 100 block of East Bourke Street just before 1am Friday.

Officials believe the blaze started somewhere near the engine compartment of the car.

According to Macon Assistant Police Chief Jeff Brown, the police are handling the investigation and being assisted by the State Fire Marshall.

Brown also says police are interviewing witnesses.

An autopsy for Taylor has been scheduled for Monday.