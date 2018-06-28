UPDATE: Autopsy Scheduled for 18-Year-Old Drowning Victim

BOONE COUNTY - Highway Patrol Sergent Jerry Callahan said Tuesday the family of the 18-year-old, who drowned in the Missouri River on Monday, wants to schedule a funeral for the teen in St. Louis.

The body has been given to the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm how Williams died. Callahan said he believes it was strictly a drowning incident and no foul play was involved.

Callahan also mentioned Williams was also not wearing a life vest and that wearing one could have possibly saved him. Callahan said Williams did not know how to swim.

He said he does not know yet when the autopsy results will come down.