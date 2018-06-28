UPDATE: Blackwater R-2 Buses Will Begin Running

BLACKWATER - UPDATE: Blackwater R-2 Buses will begin running once high school buses load. Superintendent Reeves anticipates a 15 min delay in student arrival.

School buses for Blackwater R-2 were held this afternoon for severe weather to pass. The school district's superintendent Cynthia Reeves informed KOMU 8 at 2:55 p.m. that they expected severe weather and would mobilize the buses once the weather situation was safe.