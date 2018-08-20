UPDATE: Body of Marine found in Big Piney River identified

FORT LEONARD WOOD - The body of a missing Marine was identified as Pfc. Corey Staten, according to a press release.

Staten's body was recovered from the Big Piney River Thursday. The Marine was swept away from the river's current at approximately 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.

The identification of Staten, who was a Basic Motor Transport Marine assigned to the Marine Corps Detachment on Fort Leonard Wood, was previously withheld until next-of-kin notification was made.

The press release said teams from Fort Leonard Wood, Waynesville and St. Robert, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, took part in the search.

The incident was under investigation by the Fort Leonard Wood Directorate of Emergency Services and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.