UPDATE: Body recovered after vehicle goes into river during chase
NIXA (AP) — Christian County authorities say a dive team recovered a body inside a truck that went into the James River during a police chase.
Sheriff Brad Cole says the chase began Wednesday night when a deputy tried to stop a truck that was speeding on U.S. 60. The chase reached speeds up to 90 mph and the driver avoided a spike strip set up to stop him. He says several actions taken by the driver led officers to believe he was intoxicated.
The truck was near the Delaware Town Access to the James River close to Nixa when it went off the road and into the river.
A dive team recovered the body later Thursday.
(Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.)
