UPDATE: Bomb Threat Evacuates Second Baptist Church in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to reports of a bomb threat at Second Baptist Church just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Police evacuated the area for about 20 minutes while searching the building. Officials told KOMU 8 News it was a simple, basic investigation. They said the longest part of the investigation involved getting the MUPD bomb sniffing dog to the scene to search for a threat.

The K-9 Unit did not find anything inside the building and allowed church members to return inside. AS of 8:30 Friday evening, church services had resumed as planned.