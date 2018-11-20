UPDATE: Boone County Car Chase Suspect Caught

UPDATE: BOONE COUNTY - Timothy S. Midgyett Jr. was arrested Wednesday morning at 1 am by a Boone County Deputy. Midgyett faces pending charges of careless and imprudent driving, resisting arrest, driving while suspended, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Boone County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man who led deputies on a car chase around 10 p.m. on Monday. A deputy observed the driver, 18-year-old Timothy S. Midgyett Jr., driving carelessly in the 2100 block of Prathersville Road. When the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the driver led deputies on a short pursuit.

The pursuit traveled from Prathersville Road to the intersection of Highway 763 and Smiley Lane. There, the driver left his vehicle and ran from the area. Deputies detained a passenger in the vehicle for a short period of time. The passenger is not a suspect in this incident, and has been released without arrest.

Deputies found several packages of marijuana, packaged in a manner consistent with them being prepared for sale, in the vehicle. The Boone County Sheriff's Department is looking for information on the whereabouts of Midgyett to arrest him for careless and imprudent driving, resisting arrest, driving while suspended, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.