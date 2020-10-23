CALIFORNIA, MO – UPDATE 6:35 p.m.: The Moniteau County Police Department reported on Facebook Friday evening the Christopher Winter has been found and is in custody.
ORIGINAL OCT. 22 7:41 p.m.: Police here are searching for Christopher Wayne Winter after they said Winter escaped his ankle monitor.
In a Facebook post, the department said Winter has been charged with kidnapping, tampering with a witness, tampering with an electronic monitoring system and domestic assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call (573) 796-2818.