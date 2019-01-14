UPDATE: Callaway Co. Sheriff Assembles Task Force

7 years 4 months 2 days ago Monday, September 12 2011 Sep 12, 2011 Monday, September 12, 2011 9:53:00 AM CDT September 12, 2011 in Coverage From Callaway
By: Stacey Welsh

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Sheriff Dennis Crane of the Callaway County Sheriff's Department asked for assistance concerning the investigation of the deaths of Michael and Amanda Wieberg. In addition to Callaway County, the new multi-jurisdictional task force is made up of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Mexico Public Safety, the Missouri Division of Fire Safety and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. All agencies are continuing to run down leads in the case.

The bodies of the father and daughter were discovered in Auxvasse on September 2 after a fire completely destroyed the Wieberg residence. The medical examiner's office ruled both deaths as homicides after performing autopsies.

The task force has followed up on over 190 leads as of 9:30 a.m. Monday. They are continuing to conduct interviews and process potential evidence.

In addition to the Wieberg case, Callaway County is also investigating the death of Deborah Bates in Fulton. The sheriff's department discovered her body at approximately 6:44 p.m. Thursday.
The medical examiner's office also ruled Bate's death as a homicide after performing an autopsy. There is nothing to connect the two scenes together at this time, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's department.

Because of limited resources due to the Wieberg homicide investigation, Callaway County requested the assistance of the Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad. The Boone County Sheriff's Department, Cole County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Police Department, Jefferson City Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have all provided investigators to make up this team. The case squad has also followed up on 35 leads as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

Warrant issued for suspect in southwest Missouri killing
Warrant issued for suspect in southwest Missouri killing
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in a southwest Missouri killing. The Joplin Globe reports that... More >>
39 minutes ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 11:54:00 AM CST January 14, 2019 in News

Branson to honor 17 killed in tour boat accident
Branson to honor 17 killed in tour boat accident
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri city where 17 people died in a tour boat accident last year plans... More >>
45 minutes ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 11:48:00 AM CST January 14, 2019 in News

Fur flies over new no-dog rule in the Missouri House
Fur flies over new no-dog rule in the Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri House officials are putting a tight leash on which state representatives and staff members can... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 10:48:00 AM CST January 14, 2019 in News

Warren County district adopts four-day school week schedule
Warren County district adopts four-day school week schedule
WARRENTON (AP) — A school district in eastern Missouri has voted to join a growing trend statewide and adopt... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 10:19:00 AM CST January 14, 2019 in News

Deputies investigating first Columbia-area homicide of 2019
Deputies investigating first Columbia-area homicide of 2019
COLUMBIA - Boone County sheriff's deputies say they are investigating the shooting death of a Sazaren Lane resident as a... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 10:04:00 AM CST January 14, 2019 in News

Missouri Basketball falls at South Carolina
Missouri Basketball falls at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Missouri Basketball lost its first SEC road game of the season Sunday against South Carolina, 85-75. ... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, January 13 2019 Jan 13, 2019 Sunday, January 13, 2019 11:42:28 PM CST January 13, 2019 in Sports

Recapping the first winter storm; onto the next
Recapping the first winter storm; onto the next
This story first broke on KOMU 8 News at 5 on Sunday and the KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic App... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, January 13 2019 Jan 13, 2019 Sunday, January 13, 2019 7:51:00 PM CST January 13, 2019 in Weather

Columbia residents spend the morning digging out of snow storm
Columbia residents spend the morning digging out of snow storm
COLUMBIA - Many people spent the morning digging their cars out and helping others on Sunday after a huge snow... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, January 13 2019 Jan 13, 2019 Sunday, January 13, 2019 1:55:00 PM CST January 13, 2019 in News

Large medical marijuana trade show scheduled for March
Large medical marijuana trade show scheduled for March
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association is planning what it calls the state's largest medical marijuana... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 13 2019 Jan 13, 2019 Sunday, January 13, 2019 11:35:00 AM CST January 13, 2019 in News

Roof partially collapses during heavy snowfall
Roof partially collapses during heavy snowfall
COLUMBIA - The roof at Columbia Canine Sports Center partially collapsed Saturday. Firefighters said the cause could be the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 12 2019 Jan 12, 2019 Saturday, January 12, 2019 11:13:00 PM CST January 12, 2019 in News

Columbia firefighters respond to downed power line
Columbia firefighters respond to downed power line
COLUMBIA - Firefighters responded to a power line that fell into a tree Saturday evening. It happened in the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 12 2019 Jan 12, 2019 Saturday, January 12, 2019 11:06:00 PM CST January 12, 2019 in News

Columbia Regional Airport reopens
Columbia Regional Airport reopens
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport reopened Saturday after an American Airlines plane slid off the runway on Friday. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 12 2019 Jan 12, 2019 Saturday, January 12, 2019 11:00:00 PM CST January 12, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of customers
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of customers
BOONE COUNTY - Thousands of Boone County residents had their power restored Sunday, after initially being told they might have... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 12 2019 Jan 12, 2019 Saturday, January 12, 2019 5:42:00 PM CST January 12, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Red Cross shelter open for second night
UPDATE: Red Cross shelter open for second night
BOONE COUNTY - The American Red Cross is keeping the shelter at Broadway Christian Church open Sunday night for those... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, January 12 2019 Jan 12, 2019 Saturday, January 12, 2019 3:09:00 PM CST January 12, 2019 in News

Shots fired in Columbia armed robbery
Shots fired in Columbia armed robbery
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating an armed robbery with shots fired in Columbia on Friday. The robbery happened at... More >>
2 days ago Friday, January 11 2019 Jan 11, 2019 Friday, January 11, 2019 8:51:00 PM CST January 11, 2019 in News

No death penalty in Catholic Supply case, St. Louis County prosecutor says
No death penalty in Catholic Supply case, St. Louis County prosecutor says
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell says he won't seek the death penalty for a man... More >>
2 days ago Friday, January 11 2019 Jan 11, 2019 Friday, January 11, 2019 7:50:00 PM CST January 11, 2019 in Continuous News

Whereabouts unknown for two Callaway County murder suspects
Whereabouts unknown for two Callaway County murder suspects
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects in a January 6 homicide. Ruben... More >>
2 days ago Friday, January 11 2019 Jan 11, 2019 Friday, January 11, 2019 7:25:00 PM CST January 11, 2019 in News

Neighborhood residents react to rapid snowfall
Neighborhood residents react to rapid snowfall
COLUMBIA – Neighborhoods in mid-Missouri were hit with serious snowfall Friday and residents were shocked by the how fast the... More >>
2 days ago Friday, January 11 2019 Jan 11, 2019 Friday, January 11, 2019 5:21:00 PM CST January 11, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 32°
2pm 33°
3pm 34°
4pm 33°