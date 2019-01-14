UPDATE: Callaway Co. Sheriff Assembles Task Force

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Sheriff Dennis Crane of the Callaway County Sheriff's Department asked for assistance concerning the investigation of the deaths of Michael and Amanda Wieberg. In addition to Callaway County, the new multi-jurisdictional task force is made up of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Mexico Public Safety, the Missouri Division of Fire Safety and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. All agencies are continuing to run down leads in the case.

The bodies of the father and daughter were discovered in Auxvasse on September 2 after a fire completely destroyed the Wieberg residence. The medical examiner's office ruled both deaths as homicides after performing autopsies.

The task force has followed up on over 190 leads as of 9:30 a.m. Monday. They are continuing to conduct interviews and process potential evidence.

In addition to the Wieberg case, Callaway County is also investigating the death of Deborah Bates in Fulton. The sheriff's department discovered her body at approximately 6:44 p.m. Thursday.

The medical examiner's office also ruled Bate's death as a homicide after performing an autopsy. There is nothing to connect the two scenes together at this time, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's department.

Because of limited resources due to the Wieberg homicide investigation, Callaway County requested the assistance of the Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad. The Boone County Sheriff's Department, Cole County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Police Department, Jefferson City Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have all provided investigators to make up this team. The case squad has also followed up on 35 leads as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.