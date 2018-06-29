Update: Camdenton Shooting

An update in the shooting of a forty-year old man:

On August 13, 2012, at 1:07 am, Camden County Communications received a 911 call from a 40 year old male caller stating he had been shot.

Upon arrival to the scene, deputies located a male juvenile behind the home on a deck. The male juvenile advised deputies he had chased a suspect into the wooded area behind the home. Deputies and Highway Patrol personnel began a search of the wooded area for the suspect.

While the search was being conducted, detectives began to process the crime scene and conduct interviews. During the investigation, evidence was recovered which identified the male juvenile as the shooter in the incident.

The 16 year old male juvenile was turned over to the Camden County Juvenile Authorities.

The victim is currently in stable condition in a Springfield, Missouri hospital.