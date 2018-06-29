UPDATE: Car Chase Ends in Macon

COLUMBIA - All Columbia Public Schools' lock downs have been lifted after a car chase through Columbia ended in Macon.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Darrin Haslag, the chase started in Warren County around 9:30 a.m. as Missouri Highway State troopers began to pursue a man known to have multiple felony warrants. He was driving a maroon Chevy Lumina headed westbound on I-70.

The vehicle contained a small child, causing the troopers to terminate the pursuit around Montgomery County. Highway patrol had an aircraft watching over the vehicle still.

At mile marker 155 a woman and the child exited the vehicle, and the man continued westbound. Troopers reinitiated the pursuit. The man avoided spike strips and eventually exited into Randolph County.

According to Columbia Police Department Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer, the department was asked to help out as the man approached Columbia, and officers set up along I-70 exits around 10 a.m.

He entered the Columbia area and Columbia Public School District instated a district-wide modified lock down as a precaution. A modified lock down means all schools' doors were locked. Another school, Delmar Cobble State School, was also put under lock down because the man's estranged wife is said to there. Stroer said no threats were made to the woman.

The man eventually traveled north on Highway 63, and in Macon he eventually gave up without incident on a side street. He was taken into custody around noon and was unarmed.

The man was pursued just two weeks ago and escaped from authorities.