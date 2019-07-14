UPDATE: Car removed from aquatic center pool
LAURIE - Cleanup is underway at the Westlake Aquatic Center after a 93-year-old woman crashed through the building and into the pool Tuesday.
A ramp and cables were used to remove the car from the pool, according to KOMU 8 News' sister station, KY3.
The aquatic center says it was important to protect the $57,000 pool liner it installed in February.
There were 8 people in the pool at the time of the crash Wednesday morning. They keeping the car afloat while crews were on their way, KY3 reported. No one was hurt.
The driver was heading to a class for people with arthritis when she blacked out behind the wheel.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- Power was fully restored in New York early Sunday after an outage left parts of the city in... More >>
in
LOUISIANA (AP) - Hurricane Barry could affect the environment of the Gulf coast and Lower Mississippi Valley in numerous ways,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Deputies from the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office citizens can now rest easy after an investigation into a vehicle... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Orr Street Studio hosted it's Second Saturday for Kids event Saturday afternoon. Organizers said the goal... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Community leaders and project sponsors cut the ribbon off the MU Health Care Pavilion at Columbia's Agriculture Park... More >>
in
CHARITON COUNTY - FEMA representatives will visit Brunswick this Sunday, July 14 to help get neighbors signed up for assistance.... More >>
in
PRAIRIE HOME - Prairie Home Fair organizers say there's an old saying that "once you get a job at the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Camden County deputies seized seven different kinds of drugs while executing a search warrant at a location on... More >>
in
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The FTC has voted to approve a fine of about $5 billion for Facebook over... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More than 75 people gathered outside the Boone County Jail on Friday to protest human detention camps. ... More >>
in
ASHLAND - Administrators in several mid-Missouri school districts had mixed reactions to a new law pushing back school start dates.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new global partnership announced by the UM System on Friday will bring more opportunities to Missouri, according... More >>
in
FAYETTE - A woman accused of bullying a co-worker and contributing to his suicide pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault Friday.... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is stepping down following criticism of his handling of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - UM System leaders are set to announce a partnership with a major international health company as part of... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A family who fought for five years finally got their wish as the governor signed "Simon's Law".... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Callaway County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday deputies arrested a wanted Boone County fugitive. Deputies arrested Aaron... More >>
in
PORTLAND - A Callaway County man was charged with second degree murder Thursday. Court records show Michael Hatfield called... More >>
in