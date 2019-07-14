UPDATE: Car removed from aquatic center pool

Photo Courtesy: KY3

LAURIE - Cleanup is underway at the Westlake Aquatic Center after a 93-year-old woman crashed through the building and into the pool Tuesday.

A ramp and cables were used to remove the car from the pool, according to KOMU 8 News' sister station, KY3.

The aquatic center says it was important to protect the $57,000 pool liner it installed in February.

There were 8 people in the pool at the time of the crash Wednesday morning. They keeping the car afloat while crews were on their way, KY3 reported. No one was hurt.

The driver was heading to a class for people with arthritis when she blacked out behind the wheel.