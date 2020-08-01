UPDATE: Cardinals-Brewers game postponed, three players test positive

Another MLB Network insider Joel Sherman also cited sources in confirming the postponement.

ESPN sent a push alert Friday morning announcing the game had been postponed and the game on the network's app also shows it as being postponed with a makeup game date TBD.

Friday's game was supposed to start at 1:10 p.m. CST. It was set to be the Brewer's home opener.

No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.