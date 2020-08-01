UPDATE: Cardinals-Brewers game postponed, three players test positive
MILWAUKEE (KSDK) — The Cardinals-Brewers game scheduled for Friday afternoon has been postponed again due to one more player and three staff members testing positive for COVID-19.
According to a series of tweets Saturday morning from Jon Heyman, an MLB Network insider, the game will be postponed for the second time.
On Friday evening, it was reported that the game would be postponed as a result of two players testing positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.
The Brewers confirmed the postponement with an announcement on its website.
"The health and safety of our fans, players, employees and game-day staff is our top priority," the Brewers announcement said.
A Cardinals executive told 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano the team is self-isolating in their hotel in Milwaukee. There has been no official announcement from the team or MLB but the executive said, "We are not going to the ballpark."
Another MLB Network insider Joel Sherman also cited sources in confirming the postponement.
ESPN sent a push alert Friday morning announcing the game had been postponed and the game on the network's app also shows it as being postponed with a makeup game date TBD.
Friday's game was supposed to start at 1:10 p.m. CST. It was set to be the Brewer's home opener.
No other information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
