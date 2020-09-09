UPDATE: Carl DeBrodie caretaker sentenced to more than 17 years in prison

1 week 15 hours 49 minutes ago Tuesday, September 01 2020 Sep 1, 2020 Tuesday, September 01, 2020 10:18:00 AM CDT September 01, 2020 in News
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

JEFFERSON CITY - One of the people entrusted to care for Carl DeBrodie before he died learned her punishment in federal court Tuesday.

Sherry Paulo was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison. She earlier pleaded guilty to deprivation of civil rights and health care fraud.

DeBrodie, who had a mental disability and limited communication abilities, was found dead in 2017, days after he was reported missing from Second Chance Homes in Fulton. Investigators found his body in a container filled with concrete at a storage unit.

In the months after, Paulo and four others were charged with various crimes related to DeBrodie's death.

Court documents from those cases and civil proceedings said Paulo took DeBrodie and another Second Chance resident to stay the night at her own home in Fulton.

There, she allegedly forced DeBrodie to do manual labor around the house with no compensation. DeBrodie and the other Second Chance resident would sleep in Paulo's basement, according to the complaint, with no beds or mattresses. Paulo also allegedly forced DeBrodie and the other resident to "physically fight each other for the benefit and amusement of...Paulo and her family."

Documents said DeBrodie, as a result of this fight, got six broken ribs and other injuries, like black eyes and bruises.

No one noticed these injuries, documents said, because DeBrodie wasn't getting the regular visits and checkups he should have by other caretakers at Second Chance.

At some point between late October and late November 2016, a caretaker named Anthony Flores, who is related to Paulo, heard DeBrodie in the basement screaming. He found DeBrodie seizing and convulsing on the basement floor.

Documents detailed what apparently happened next:

"Instead of calling 911 or for other emergency assistance, Defendant Flores and [the other Second Chance resident] carried Carl upstairs and placed him into bathtub with the shower running. At this point...Paulo had also gotten involved and instructed...Flores to go downstairs and leave this to her."

"Paulo refused to call 911 or for other emergency assistance, and instead allowed Carl—who was bleeding from his nose and mouth—to continue to convulse in the bathtub....no life-saving measures were attempted that night...Carl died as a result from the episode.

According to the complaint, DeBrodie's body stayed in the bathtub for two or three days before "he was ultimately placed into the City of Fulton trash can, encased in concrete, and placed into a storage unit."

"This defendant violated her legal and moral obligation to provide medical care to a person with developmental disabilities, who was dependent upon her, then attempted to cover up her crime beneath layers of deceit and literal concrete," U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison said. "Besides substandard care and dismal living conditions, she refused to seek medical treatment for her victim as his health deteriorated. Today the justice system is holding her accountable for her role in his tragic death."

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by DeBrodie's family and others was settled in 2018.

More News

Grid
List

EmVP: Two off-duty heroes help save Columbia man's life
EmVP: Two off-duty heroes help save Columbia man's life
COLUMBIA - Bob Cole said he felt perfectly fine when he was driving back to his Columbia home in August... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 9:27:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Coach Drinkwitz confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases
Coach Drinkwitz confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed four members of the football team tested positive for COVID-19 in a... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 7:10:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

REPORT: Three-quarters of Missouri's students have in-person option
REPORT: Three-quarters of Missouri's students have in-person option
O'FALLON (AP) - Nearly three-quarters of public school students in Missouri have the option to attend classes in person this... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 6:57:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Missouri gubernatorial forum set for Sept. 25
Missouri gubernatorial forum set for Sept. 25
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor will participate in a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, sponsored by the Missouri... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 6:17:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Columbia man sentenced to 15 years for attempting to entice a minor for illicit sex
Columbia man sentenced to 15 years for attempting to entice a minor for illicit sex
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for attempting to entice a minor to engage... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 5:33:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Cole and Callaway counties prepare for mail-in and absentee ballots
Cole and Callaway counties prepare for mail-in and absentee ballots
FULTON- COVID-19 has caused an increase of requests for mail-in and absentee ballots for the upcoming presidential election. Ronda... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 4:47:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

CPS families adapt to first day of virtual school
CPS families adapt to first day of virtual school
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students headed to their iPads and laptops Tuesday for the first day of school. ... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 4:15:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Boone County CARES Act funding portal now open for applications
Boone County CARES Act funding portal now open for applications
COLUMBIA - The Boone County CARES Act Funding Opportunity website is now open for applications. According to a press... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 4:12:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Local daycare offers additional help for CPS parents
Local daycare offers additional help for CPS parents
COLUMBIA - Learning Star Preschool extended its program to Columbia Public Schools students since the district switched to online learning... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 3:52:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Columbia Police investigate separate incidents in north Columbia
Columbia Police investigate separate incidents in north Columbia
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are investigating two separate incidents Saturday in north Columbia. At approximately 8:30 a.m., CPD... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 3:35:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Columbia ranked #6 in greatest number of new cases
Columbia ranked #6 in greatest number of new cases
COLUMBIA- Columbia is now ranked number 6 in the growing number of cases in metro areas across the United States,... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 2:54:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

CoMoHelps gives $50,000 grant to help CPS families
CoMoHelps gives $50,000 grant to help CPS families
COLUMBIA- CoMoHelps announced a $50,000 grant to Columbia Public Schools Tuesday to assist families who qualify for free or reduced... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 2:51:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Columbia council to address policing, new health order in meetings
Columbia council to address policing, new health order in meetings
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss community policing, an effort... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 2:49:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

CPD investigates armed robbery near north Columbia
CPD investigates armed robbery near north Columbia
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the 3900 block of Oakland Gravel Road on Saturday,... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 1:58:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Franklin woman stabbed to death, suspect in custody
Franklin woman stabbed to death, suspect in custody
FRANKLIN- A suspect is now in custody after the stabbing of Courtney Clardy, a 22-year-old Franklin woman, Monday night. ... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 12:27:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

MSHP releases Labor Day holiday statistics
MSHP releases Labor Day holiday statistics
MISSOURI- 13 people died in traffic crashes during the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 11:25:00 AM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Schnucks to open third store in Columbia
Schnucks to open third store in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced Tuesday the company will open another store near Clark Lane and St. Charles Road... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 11:21:00 AM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Non-profit band keeps the music alive for Miami seniors facing isolation during the pandemic
Non-profit band keeps the music alive for Miami seniors facing isolation during the pandemic
(CNN) -- As the coronavirus continues to force social restrictions, Florida musician Marisel Lopez and her band, Algo Nuevo, provide... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 11:15:00 AM CDT September 08, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2am 59°
3am 60°
4am 60°
5am 60°