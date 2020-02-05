UPDATE: Case against arson suspect declared a mistrial

1 year 11 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, February 15 2018 Feb 15, 2018 Thursday, February 15, 2018 7:17:00 PM CST February 15, 2018 in News
By: Caroline Peterson and Claire Kopsky, KOMU 8 Reporters; Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager
loading

COLUMBIA - The case against suspected arsonist James Hall has been declared a mistrial since the jury could not reach a verdict.

Thursday night the judge said he will make a decision on the next steps in a few days.

The jury heard closing arguments from both sides Thursday afternoon in the trial of a man accused of starting a fire at a mobile home while a person was inside.

Prosecutors brought nearly a dozen witnesses against the 41-year-old Hall.

Witness Jennifer Wilson, who first reported Hall had set the fire, testified he told her his employer offered him money to do the job. Wilson said Hall referred to his employer as "Mike," who prosecutors have identified as Mehrdad Footoohighiam.

Prosecutors say Footoohighiam hired Hall to burn the trailer because he wanted the property and had been "fighting" with the woman who lived there.

Wilson said Hall told her he planned to use a container full of gasoline to set the mobile home on fire and returned to their shared residence smelling of gasoline and with singed eyebrows. 

Wilson said Hall later started to "freak out" when a news report showed the home was occupied at the time of the fire. She said Hall thought the home would be empty.

Two witnesses associated with Footoohighiam also testified Thursday. Moayad Rawi worked for him and visited him in jail. Rawi said Footoohighiam wanted Rawi to pay Hall, but Rawi said he refused and reported the incident to police. 

Another witness, Scotty Christopher, said Footoohighiam asked both he and Hall to set the mobile home on fire, but he refused. 

Prosecuting attorney Philip Groenweghe heard from more witnesses late Thursday afternoon.

Thomas Ellis, Hall's former attorney, confirmed a note outlining Hall's instructions to handle attorney fees with Footoohighiam.

The detective on the case from the Columbia Police Department, Steve Wilmoth, identified the business card Groenweghe presented as the one he found when Hall was arrested.

During closing arguments, Hall's attorney Samantha Green argued there was reasonable doubt.

“We heard from Marsha Green herself, Marsha Green said it best, that Mr. Footoohigham didn’t ask to buy her lot before the fire, he didn’t have harsh words with her and he didn’t do anything that scared her before the fire so as to the why, we don’t have any evidence on the why,” she said. “So I would ask you to find James Hall not guilty because as you deliberate, I believe you will have reasonable doubt.”

Groenweghe spoke with passion as he addressed the jury for the final time. 

“Focus on the arson of the first degree, instruction 5, that’s what this guy did, that’s what this guy deserves to be held accountable for. That’s what nearly lost Marsh Green her life,” he said. “And you need to send people a message that that isn’t going to be tolerated here in Boone County. That is not how we treat our elderly, that’s not how we treat anyone, that isn’t how we would treat a dog. Find him guilty. Thank you.”

The jury is currently deliberating the case.

Footoohighiam is currently awaiting trial on charges of trying to orchestrate the murders of his wife, who is seeking divorce, and the judge in the arson case.

[editor's note: this story has been updated with the latest information on this case.]

More News

Grid
List

Local protestors speak out before Senate impeachment vote
Local protestors speak out before Senate impeachment vote
JEFFERSON CITY - Despite the winter weather mix, protestors stood outside of U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer's office ahead of the... More >>
17 minutes ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 2:15:00 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Westbound I-70 backed up into Columbia due to crash at Rocheport bridge
Westbound I-70 backed up into Columbia due to crash at Rocheport bridge
BOONE COUNTY - A crash on westbound I-70 at the Missouri River bridge in Rocheport is causing traffic to back... More >>
51 minutes ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 1:40:42 PM CST February 05, 2020 in News

STORM MODE: Winter storm arrives, snow until Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Winter storm arrives, snow until Thursday morning
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday,... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 10:35:00 AM CST February 05, 2020 in Weather

Columbia man charged after feds find a pound of methamphetamine
Columbia man charged after feds find a pound of methamphetamine
COLUMBIA - Federal prosecutors filed a charge against a Columbia man on January 29 after law enforcement reported finding more... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 10:09:51 AM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Car breaks through barrier at Kansas City parade site, two arrested
Car breaks through barrier at Kansas City parade site, two arrested
KANSAS CITY - Two people are in custody after a car drove through a barrier set up ahead of the... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 8:48:00 AM CST February 05, 2020 in News

MU to close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to expected winter weather
MU to close at 1 p.m. Wednesday due to expected winter weather
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced it will close early Wednesday due to a predicted winter storm. The closure... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, February 05 2020 Feb 5, 2020 Wednesday, February 05, 2020 7:59:29 AM CST February 05, 2020 in News

Columbia City Council candidates react to Target 8 investigation
Columbia City Council candidates react to Target 8 investigation
COLUMBIA - Candidates for the First and Fifth Wards all support an independent audit of the city's utility department. ... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:12:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Missouri native Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Missouri native Rush Limbaugh awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 10:07:50 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Second Dillards store to open Feb. 22
Second Dillards store to open Feb. 22
COLUMBIA - A second Dillard’s will open at the Columbia Mall on Feb. 22. It will include a men's,... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 8:14:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in Top Stories

Daughter of boat accident victim slams Missouri bill
Daughter of boat accident victim slams Missouri bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman whose father was among the 17 people who died after a tourist duck... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 7:21:30 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Flu season hits school age kids harder this year
Flu season hits school age kids harder this year
COLUMBIA - One Columbia Private School was missing one-sixth of its population Tuesday. At Our Lady of Lourdes private... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 5:25:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Chiefs fans hope to head to Kansas City despite winter weather
Chiefs fans hope to head to Kansas City despite winter weather
COLUMBIA - Despite the rain and winter weather, the victory flag still waves for Chiefs fans. Some are so excited... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 4:51:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Iowa Democrats release some caucus results after long delay
Iowa Democrats release some caucus results after long delay
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Clouded by doubts on a chaotic day-after, the Iowa Democratic Party began releasing partial results... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 4:22:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Bill proposes Columbia firefighters wouldn't be obligated to respond to every call
Bill proposes Columbia firefighters wouldn't be obligated to respond to every call
JEFFERSON CITY — If you live in an outlying neighborhood in Columbia, you might stop receiving service from both the... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 3:59:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

K9 "Rony" helps Missouri State Highway Patrol with two drug busts
K9 "Rony" helps Missouri State Highway Patrol with two drug busts
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol obtained over 200 pounds of marijuana and three guns over the past four... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 3:46:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in Continuous News

Sen. Hawley, MU Professor preview State of the Union Address
Sen. Hawley, MU Professor preview State of the Union Address
COLUMBIA- With less than 24 hours before the Senate is set to hold a final vote on his impeachment, President... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 2:51:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Winter weather brings challenges to those who work outside
Winter weather brings challenges to those who work outside
COLUMBIA- From 70-degree weather Monday to a 30-degree drop on Tuesday and a wintry mix, Coil Construction is working around... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 1:31:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News

Inmate from Boone County jail dies at hospital
Inmate from Boone County jail dies at hospital
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man died Saturday after a medical emergency that started at the Boone County Jail. Robert... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, February 04 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Tuesday, February 04, 2020 1:26:00 PM CST February 04, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
3pm 28°
4pm 28°
5pm 28°
6pm 29°