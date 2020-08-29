UPDATE: Cause of house fire identified after dogs, cats rescued

By: Steve Lambson and Halle Upshaw, KOMU 8 News Content Manager and Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Investigators said a house fire started in the kitchen due to unattended cooking.

The damages are around $5,000.

Firefighters responding to a house fire in Columbia on Wednesday rescued two cats and a dog, and said a second dog got to safety on its own.

Several animals rescued from the home on Jewell Avenue. pic.twitter.com/LQ628wq0MA — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) August 26, 2020

The fire happened shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Jewell Avenue. Crews arrived and saw heavy smoke coming from the home. They said all people inside got out safely, and told firefighters about the pets.

Firefighters got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, and said damage was limited to the basement. No one was hurt. Crews gave oxygen to the two cats, who were otherwise unhurt.