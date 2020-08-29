UPDATE: Cause of house fire identified after dogs, cats rescued

2 days 18 hours 26 minutes ago Wednesday, August 26 2020 Aug 26, 2020 Wednesday, August 26, 2020 2:58:00 PM CDT August 26, 2020 in News
By: Steve Lambson and Halle Upshaw, KOMU 8 News Content Manager and Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Investigators said a house fire started in the kitchen due to unattended cooking. 

The damages are around $5,000. 

Firefighters responding to a house fire in Columbia on Wednesday rescued two cats and a dog, and said a second dog got to safety on its own.

The fire happened shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday on Jewell Avenue. Crews arrived and saw heavy smoke coming from the home. They said all people inside got out safely, and told firefighters about the pets.

Firefighters got the fire under control in about 20 minutes, and said damage was limited to the basement. No one was hurt. Crews gave oxygen to the two cats, who were otherwise unhurt.

More News

Grid
List

Chadwick Boseman, Marvel's Black Panther, dies at 43
Chadwick Boseman, Marvel's Black Panther, dies at 43
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 9:38:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from high school football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Check out updates... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 6:26:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
Friday Night Fever Week 1: High school football photos and videos
Welcome to Week 1 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week has the Warrensburg Tigers travelling to Adkins... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 6:21:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

JCPS students return to class, complain about lunches
JCPS students return to class, complain about lunches
JEFFERSON CITY - Students had to get used to a new normal after starting the fall semester on Monday. One... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 6:18:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

New Kids on the Block: Week 1 Capital City G.O.T.W Preview
New Kids on the Block: Week 1 Capital City G.O.T.W Preview
JEFFERSON CITY - After months of playing the waiting game, we've finally made it to this point. Teams have... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 5:08:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: 81 new cases in Boone Co., 44.6% positivity rate
Friday COVID-19 coverage: 81 new cases in Boone Co., 44.6% positivity rate
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 4:14:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Centralia, Mexico football game canceled due to COVID-19 case
Centralia, Mexico football game canceled due to COVID-19 case
COLUMBIA - Schools administrations from Centralia and Mexico have canceled the first high school football game of the season due... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 4:08:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Prosecutor: Woman was leader in death of man in concrete
Prosecutor: Woman was leader in death of man in concrete
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking the maximum sentence against a Missouri woman who they say controlled family... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 2:43:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

MU updates face covering policy, citing new federal guidance
MU updates face covering policy, citing new federal guidance
COLUMBIA - MU updated its policy on approved face coverings Thursday, prohibiting masks with exhalation valves and face shields... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 2:21:12 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 demobilized by FEMA, back to Columbia Saturday
Missouri Task Force 1 demobilized by FEMA, back to Columbia Saturday
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 is expected to arrive back in Columbia Saturday after being demobilized by FEMA, according... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 12:35:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Columbia Board of Education calls special session meeting for Monday
Columbia Board of Education calls special session meeting for Monday
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public School's Board of Education will meet on Monday for a special session to discuss the return... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 12:20:00 PM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Penguin Piano Bar in Columbia closing following new COVID-19 restrictions
Penguin Piano Bar in Columbia closing following new COVID-19 restrictions
COLUMBIA - The Penguin Piano Bar & Nightclub announced Friday morning its permanent closure following new COVID-19-related restrictions in Columbia... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 10:40:00 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Acute anxiety: Internet searches for key words spiked to all-time high early in pandemic
Acute anxiety: Internet searches for key words spiked to all-time high early in pandemic
(CNN) -- As the coronavirus pandemic gained traction in the United States, internet searches for key words related to panic... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 9:14:05 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Boone County, Columbia announce new COVID-19-related restrictions
Boone County, Columbia announce new COVID-19-related restrictions
COLUMBIA - Boone County and Columbia leaders announced new restrictions on alcohol sales Friday in an effort to slow a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 8:02:00 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

LIVESTREAM: Columbia and Boone County to announce new health orders
LIVESTREAM: Columbia and Boone County to announce new health orders
More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 7:41:00 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns for health reasons
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigns for health reasons
(CNN) -- Shinzo Abe , the longest-serving Japanese prime minister in history, has resigned, citing health reasons. "Even though... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 28 2020 Aug 28, 2020 Friday, August 28, 2020 5:38:18 AM CDT August 28, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri is home to pup-arazzi on National Dog Day
Mid-Missouri is home to pup-arazzi on National Dog Day
COLUMBIA - Wednesday, Aug. 26 was National Dog Day, and hundreds of dog owners from mid-Missouri shared photos of their... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 11:53:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News

Boone County to issue new health orders Friday morning
Boone County to issue new health orders Friday morning
COLUMBIA — In response to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Columbia and Boone County, local leaders will announce... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 27 2020 Aug 27, 2020 Thursday, August 27, 2020 9:44:00 PM CDT August 27, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 76°
11am 78°
12pm 80°
1pm 81°