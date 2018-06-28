UPDATE: Cause of Jefferson City School Bus Accident Determined

JEFFERSON CITY - The cause of the school bus accident that sent both drivers and four students to the hospital Friday morning has been determined by Jefferson City Police. The school bus struck a small car that failed to yield when making a left turn.



The Jefferson City Police Department reports that a green Kia Sportage coming from Lewis and Clark Drive failed to yield the right of way to the school bus traveling south on Eastland Drive. This caused the school bus to strike the driver's side of the Sportage in the southbound lane.



Four students were taken directly to the hospital by ambulance, and twelve others were taken later by parents.