UPDATE: Charges Come Down For Escape Suspect

Thursday, August 09 2012
By: Mary McGuire
HOWARD COUNTY - Prosecutors have filed charges for seven separate offenses stemming from an alleged escape attempt this morning by a Pettis County jail inmate. Prosecutors in Howard County--where the arrest of the suspect took place--have charged 44-year-old Ronald W. Greer, Jr. with escape, felony assault on a law enforcement officer, second degree assault, armed criminal action, two counts of felonious restraint, resisting arrest and two counts of felony stealing.

Greer, a convicted rapist, overpowered a sheriff's deputy at a rest stop near Interstate 70 during a routine transport Thursday morning and stole a Pettis County vehicle in an escape attempt with two other inmates, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

All three inmates are now in custody.

Authorities said Greer, having been convicted of rape, was en route to a prison in Fulton from the Pettis County Jail when he complained of abdominal pain. A deputy took Greer into a rest stop where he allegedly attacked the Pettis County deputy and a citizen trying to assist just before 7 a.m. Thursday while using the bathroom at the rest stop.

A second struggle occurred near the deputy's car. The attack sent the deputy to the hospital with minor injuries, and authorities said Greer then stole the deputy's keys and took off with the two other inmates restrained in his car. Glasgow police spotted the missing deputy's car in the area about 45 minutes later. A chase ensued on Highway 87 as officers said Greer attempted to evade them. Authorities said Greer eventually ditched the car and fled on foot. Authorities captured the two other inmates, who were wandering around in the area, and they finally caught Greer to end the threat.

Greer, a registered sex offender who was also convicted of attempted rape and sexual abuse in 1989, required authorities from almost a dozen jurisdictions to capture him. New Franklin, Glasgow, Fayette and Boonville police responded, as did deputies from Cooper, Boone, Howard and Pettis counties. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was present, along with a SWAT team, an aircraft and a helicopter.

 

 

