UPDATE: Charges filed against suspects in Tupelo Place homicide

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges, including second-degree murder, against three men connected to Wednesday's homicide on Tupelo Place.

Officers identified the victim of the shooting as 40-year-old David Lee Morgan.

Derrick Petty, 30, Cortez Brimmage, 28, and Dontrez Jones, 32, were arrested Thursday. Brimmage and Jones are from Columbia, while Petty is from Sturgeon.

All three of the men have been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action. Jones and Brimmage also each face an assault charge.

According to probable cause statements, officers went to the neighborhood for reports of a disturbance with a gun. They found Morgan lying in front of a home on Tupelo Place with several gunshot wounds to his chest.

The statements said Petty is the one who shot Morgan after the latter got into a fight with his roommate, identified in documents as "D.Y.M." According to police, D.Y.M. had serious injuries to his face, including swelling and broken teeth. D.Y.M. told police he was attacked by Petty, Brimmage and Jones, but was knocked unconscious and didn't see the shooting.

Court documents said Brimmage admitted to police his role in the fight, and said he saw Petty shoot Morgan.

Interim Police Chief Geoff Jones said in a press release, "I would like to thank our residents, police officers and citizen employees who all worked together to help bring this to a quick resolution. This is a great example of what we can accomplish when the community and the Police Department come together to solve crime issues."