UPDATE: Charges filed for men who stole car and led police on chase

JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested two people after a chase involving a stolen car Friday morning.

Officers got reports of a vehicle stolen from an address on East Dunklin Street Friday morning. They later found the vehicle in the area of 100 W. Dunklin and tried to stop the car. The car did not stop and a chase began.

The chase continued onto Washington Street and Bolivar Street before the stolen car crashed into an SUV at West Main. After the crash the car flipped over and hit a parked pickup truck before coming to a stop.

After a short foot chase, both suspects were taken into custody.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital for injuries received in the crash.

The Cole County Prosecutor charged DeShaun Clarke, 22, of Chicago with tampering with a motor vehicle, third degree assault and resisting arrest. Johnny Anderson, 20, of Chicago was charged with receiving stolen property, second degree tampering and resisting arrest.