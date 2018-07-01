UPDATE: Cimarron Homicide Victim Identified

COLUMBIA - The Cimarron homicide victim has been identified as 46 year old Brian A. Daniels.

Columbia Police Department determined the death of Daniels Wednesday evening on the 2400 block of Cimarron as a homicide. Officers arrived at 7:05 p.m. and found a male in his mid 40's deceased.

Detectives of the Criminal Investigations Division determined the death to be a homicide and are actively investigating. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy and is not prepared to release the cause of death.