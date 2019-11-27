UPDATE: Cole Co. Jail inmate injured from self-inflicted gunshot wound

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department has confirmed only one inmate was involved in a Monday night shooting incident in the Cole County Jail.

According to a news release, the inmate, who has now been identified as Brandon McNeese, was injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff John Wheeler said McNeese could face charges of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Approximately twenty officers and deputies from the surrounding area were used to search every jail cell after the incident. No other weapons were found.

Sheriff's deputies, ATF, and the US Marshals are investigating how McNeese obtained the gun.