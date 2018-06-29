UPDATE: Cole County Makes Arrests in Burglary Thefts

CALLAWAY COUNTY -The Cole County Sheriff's Department and the Callaway County Sheriff's Department made several arrests in Callaway County at the Evergreen Apartments.

Deputies in Callaway reecovered several TVs, firearms, computers, and other electronic devices. Sheriffs also recovered eight other firearms from a vehicle near the 400 block of Hi-view. Deputies also found heroin at a residence that was packaged in 100 individual doses. The estimated value of the drugs is around $2,500. Deputies also recovered computers, firearms, jewelry and other electronic devices.

Charges of first degree burglary, receiving stolen property and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute are pending.