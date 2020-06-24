UPDATE: Cole County man pleads guilty to first-degree murder counts

COLE COUNTY — Brandon J. Rapier pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action, according to a statement from the Cole County prosecuting attorney.

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, on Sept. 16, 2014 Rapier had gone "to his ex-girlfriend's house early Tuesday morning and confronted her current boyfriend, the victim." He bashed out the windshield of the victim's car and slashed the car's tires.

In 2014, police said 24-year-old Rapier then confronted the victim on the porch and stabbed him several times.

Two years later, in November 2016, 27-year-old Rapier was arrested in connection with a double homicide.

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting in 2016, "New information of Wednesday night's double homicide investigation reveals chilling Facebook posts from police's key suspect in the days leading up to the attack."

"Just two days before the attack, Rapier asked this question on his Facebook page, "If you caught your friend that you would never betray in bed with your x that you loved to absolute death (after a month's time).... How would you react? What would you do?"' according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

Rapier stabbed both, Ciera Kolb and Micah Hall, to death and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in Nov. 2016.

Rapier was an ex-boyfriend of Kolb and had been harassing both Kolb and Hall prior to that evening, according to the statement.

In August 2019, a Cole County grand jury found probable cause to also charge Rapier with two counts of armed criminal action and one count of aggravated stalking in addition to the murders, according to the statement.

Rapier will be sentenced to life without parole on each count of murder, and 15 years on each count of armed criminal action.

A formal sentencing hearing will take place at a later date.