UPDATE: Columbia Fire determines origin, cost of Wednesday morning fires
COLUMBIA - The Columbia fire department reported an estimated $81,000 in damages from the two structural fires that occurred early Wednesday morning.
In an updated release, investigators have determined the origin of the fire at 1408 Fir Place was a back bedroom of the property. Damage to the property is estimated at $58,000.
Investigators also determined the origin of the fire at 300 Clinkscales Road to have started outside the duplex in the front yard. The estimated damage cost was $23,000, according to the release.
The causes for both fires still remain unknown.
More News
Grid
List
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Missouri’s Department of Social Services is extending the Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) through the month... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Parson called for a special session dedicated to violence in Missouri, and one of the things on... More >>
in
WARDSVILLE — Blair Oaks Task Force hosted a meeting Thursday evening to discuss the plans for the fall semester. ... More >>
in
CLAYTON — St. Louis County’s top prosecutor announced Thursday that he will not charge the former police officer who fatally... More >>
in
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department arrested eight protesters Thursday afternoon during protests over Black Lives Matter and... More >>
in
SEDALIA — Missouri State Highway Patrol has completed its investigation into the officer-involved death of Hannah Fizer. Update: The... More >>
in
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The SEC announced a plan for a 10-game, in-conference football schedule on Thursday. According to an... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Columbia police have arrested Marlin Cortez Johnson, 24, for his involvement in the homicide that took place near... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Parents and teachers in the Columbia Public School district are initiating a protest over the district’s reopening guidelines.... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Three more businesses have been issued notices of violation for going against recent health orders. This brings... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Botox injections may do more than erase the signs of age, or prevent you from feeling painful migraines... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The White House has added Missouri to the list of "red zone" states. Red zone states are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Graduates of Columbia Public Schools finally had the chance to walk across the stage Thursday. Rock Bridge... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — There's no question that Medicaid expansion would provide more health care to adults, but there is heated debate... More >>
in
Herman Cain, a successful businessman who ran for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination and later became a backer of President... More >>
in