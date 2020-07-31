UPDATE: Columbia Fire determines origin, cost of Wednesday morning fires

COLUMBIA - The Columbia fire department reported an estimated $81,000 in damages from the two structural fires that occurred early Wednesday morning.

In an updated release, investigators have determined the origin of the fire at 1408 Fir Place was a back bedroom of the property. Damage to the property is estimated at $58,000.

Investigators also determined the origin of the fire at 300 Clinkscales Road to have started outside the duplex in the front yard. The estimated damage cost was $23,000, according to the release.

The causes for both fires still remain unknown.