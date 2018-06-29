UPDATE: Columbia Fire on Walnut Street Damages Two Offices

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Child Support Unit is in a temporary location Friday, after a fire Thursday night at a neighboring office, Trapp Law Firm. A sign on the door says smoke damage caused the relocation. The fire started in the attic at Trapp Law Firm and firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to fight the flames.

Glass scattered the sidewalk Friday morning and a strong smell of smoke lingered in the air. Fire investigators originally estimated damages at $100,000. Fire officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched at 7:57 p.m. Thursday to a reported commercial structure fire at 609 E Walnut St, the Trapp Law Firm. An assistant prosecutor was at the courthouse and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the area. Firefighters arrived on the scene and broke glass doors to gain access. A total of 19 firefighters contained and extinguished the fire.

KOMU contacted Trapp Law Firm, but they said they're not commenting at this time. Trapp Law Firm is a large law firm with several offices throughout Missouri.