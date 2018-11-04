UPDATE: Columbia Fire rules Hinkson Ave. fire suspicious

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department said a house fire on Hinkson Ave. early Thursday morning was "suspicious" and intentionally set.

Firefighters said they encountered heavy flames when they got there, but were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, firefighters originally thought someone was trapped inside. However, crews later found no one trapped in the house. There were no injuries from the fire.

Damages were estimated at $60,000.

The Columbia Police Department is working with the Columbia Fire Department to investigate the fire.