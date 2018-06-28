UPDATE: Columbia Firefighter Out on Bond After Felony Arrest

COLUMBIA -A Columbia firefighter is out on bond Thursday after an arrest Wednesday for suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor. Joseph B. Roush was released on $100,000 bond.

According to Public Relations Officer Latisha Stroer, Roush is accused of touching the bare breast of a 15-year-old family member. He is also accused of taking lewd photos and exposing his genitals to the family member.

The incident was reported July 4 at around 11:45 p.m. Roush was taken into custody July 5 at around 6:20 a.m.

According to Columbia Police Department, after being arrested, Roush admitted his involvement in the incident.

A counsel status hearing is scheduled for July 12 and the preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20.