UPDATE: Columbia gives MUPD jurisdiction over Greek houses

COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted Monday to pass a memorandum handing law enforcement jurisdiction over Greek houses to MUPD.

The memorandum makes MUPD the primary responder to calls to all buildings in the Greektown neighborhood. Currently, Columbia Police handle those calls.

"We don't have the same type of resources to address student issues that MU does," Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said.

The changes in jurisdiction extend beyond Greektown.

"It'll be all the Greek houses that have an association with the university," MUPD spokesperson Sara Diedrich said.

She said they will also have jurisdiction over the buildings at a private, off-campus apartment complex.

"MUPD will be the primary responder to eight buildings at the Campus Lodge apartment complex," Diedrich said. She said the buildings are being leased by MU's Office of Residential Life to house students due to a shortage of dorms.

Diedrich said the extra patrols will not come at an additional cost and the department won't have to hire any extra officers.

Jake Helein, Risk Management Officer for the Delta Chi Fraternity, said he's been happy with CPD's past enforcement in Greektown.

"They're just making sure we're safe and that everyone's abiding by what they need us to do," Helein said.

He said he hopes MUPD enforces the neighborhood in a similar fashion.

"The communication is what I want them to keep going with," Heline said. "They respect what we do and our traditions but they also want to make it safe for everyone else."