UPDATE: Columbia Hit and Run

Last night a Columbia woman was hit while putting her boys into the family van on Garth Avenue. Today the woman was identified as Elizabeth Chang. Chang, the wife of Peter Stiepleman, assistant superintendent of elementary education for Columbia Public Schools is at University Hospital with a fractured pelvis and six broken ribs.

Chang, an associate professor of English at MU remains in stable condition with surgeries expected later this week.

Stiepleman said "She is in very good spirits. We know that we have been very lucky. Our children are safe and bones will mend."

Columbia police are still looking for the person who hit Chang last night.

Stiepelman also said "Our family is grateful to the outpouring of support from MU, the Columbia Public Schools and the City of Columbia. It is really a blessing to call Columbia our home."