UPDATE: Columbia Man's Trial Begins

7 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, March 07 2012 Mar 7, 2012 Wednesday, March 07, 2012 6:40:00 AM CST March 07, 2012 in News
By: Emily Allen
loading

COLUMBIA - The trial of a Columbia man charged for murder is in evidence on Wednesday, according to someone with the case's prosecution.

Zach Peterson is on trial for allegedly murdering James Porter on January 18th.

The jury selection for Peterson's trial began Tuesday. According to the probable cause statement, a witness saw Peterson and Porter go to what they believed to be a drug deal, in Peterson's blue Chevy Tahoe.

About an hour later Porter was found on the ground near Sunset Trailer Court. A witness said she heard gunshots and saw Porter fall from the passenger side of the Tahoe, leaving the area at high speed. An autopsy revealed that Porter died from gun shot wounds.

On January 19th police took Peterson into custody on an outstanding Boone County warrant. Police questioned Peterson about the location of his Tahoe and what occured during the time of Porter's death. Peterson claimed to have no knowledge of his vehicle's wherabouts and provided no information about Porter's death.

On January 21st police found the Tahoe. Officers saw blood in several locations of the vehicle. Officers recovered a spent bullet in the front passenger floorboard.

 

More News

Grid
List

Hearing concludes in Missouri abortion clinic licensing case
Hearing concludes in Missouri abortion clinic licensing case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An administrative hearing to decide whether Missouri can revoke the license for the state's only... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 5:32:59 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
Columbia records snowiest Halloween on record; ties coldest high temp
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful. Yes, it just snowed on Halloween in Missouri. Yet, how quickly we may... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 5:03:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in Weather

Boone County Counselor recognized; $2.8 million to be dispersed to County
Boone County Counselor recognized; $2.8 million to be dispersed to County
COLUMBIA - Boone County Commission recognized County Counselor CJ Dykhouse for his work in a complaint with Ameren. Ameren... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 4:30:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Attorney General warns against fradulent apple support calls
Attorney General warns against fradulent apple support calls
JEFFERSON CITY - A consumer alert has been released regarding an influx of robocalls from scammers pretending to be part... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 4:25:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Helias teacher disciplined amid investigation into racial slur
Helias teacher disciplined amid investigation into racial slur
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Catholic high school in Jefferson City is disciplining a teacher and coach after students reported... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 1:27:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Missouri Senators introduce bill to help reduce police officer suicides
Missouri Senators introduce bill to help reduce police officer suicides
WASHINGTON, D.C - Missouri senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt have revealed a new bill helping track law enforcement suicides.... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 1:03:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Serious injury in Columbia car crash
Serious injury in Columbia car crash
COLUMBIA - A car crash, which occurred at 6:20 p.m. yesterday at the southbound entry ramp by U.S. 63, has... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 12:49:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Missing Gasconade County man found dead
UPDATE: Missing Gasconade County man found dead
GASCONADE COUNTY - The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office has cancelled an Endangered Person Advisory after it discovered the body of... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 12:32:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Jefferson City man arrested after police pursuit
Jefferson City man arrested after police pursuit
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man was arrested yesterday evening after a police pursuit. According to a news... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 12:16:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Columbia Police request public's assistance in identifying Break Time suspect
Columbia Police request public's assistance in identifying Break Time suspect
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect from the Oct. 30 armed... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 12:14:00 PM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Mother-in-law of missing Columbia woman files for guardianship of child
Mother-in-law of missing Columbia woman files for guardianship of child
COLUMBIA - The mother-in-law of missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge has filed for guardianship of Elledge's child. Court documents... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:48:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Democrats push impeachment rules package through House
Democrats push impeachment rules package through House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats rammed a package of ground rules for their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump through a... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:46:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Jefferson City police investigating deadly shooting on Rolling Hills Drive
Jefferson City police investigating deadly shooting on Rolling Hills Drive
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating a deadly shooting which happened early Thursday on Rolling Hills Drive. In a... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:43:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in September homicide makes first court appearance
UPDATE: Suspect in September homicide makes first court appearance
COLUMBIA - A man charged in the September shooting death of a Columbia teen did not enter a plea to... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 10:58:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Missouri attorney general sues Florida company over calls
Missouri attorney general sues Florida company over calls
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is suing a Florida-based company and its president for alleged... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 4:56:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

Columbia firefighters to hold Halloween open house
Columbia firefighters to hold Halloween open house
COLUMBIA - Fire Station 9 will be hosting a Halloween open house for the entire community on Thursday night. ... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, October 31 2019 Oct 31, 2019 Thursday, October 31, 2019 3:17:00 AM CDT October 31, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Vigil marks one year since finding Darnell Gray's body
UPDATE: Vigil marks one year since finding Darnell Gray's body
JEFFERSON CITY - One year after his remains were found, the Jefferson City community is still remembering Darnell Gray. ... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 9:12:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News

What new charges, court docs reveal about Darnell Gray case
What new charges, court docs reveal about Darnell Gray case
COLUMBIA — Court documents revealed disturbing new details in the death of Darnell Gray, a 4-year-old who went missing in... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, October 30 2019 Oct 30, 2019 Wednesday, October 30, 2019 9:10:00 PM CDT October 30, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 32°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
9pm 31°
10pm 30°
11pm 29°
12am 29°