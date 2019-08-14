UPDATE: Columbia Police arrest man after striking playground equipment, fleeing on foot

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a man Tuesday after an on-foot pursuit.

An officer saw a vehicle with no front license plate Tuesday afternoon and attempted to start a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. The vehicle fled, and the officer did not start a vehicle pursuit.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot from Lakewood Apartments at 204 Old 63 North. The vehicle struck playground equipment, but no one was hit. The officer started to pursue the driver on foot.

The driver was found and taken into custody. Officers identified him as Lamont Boone, 26, of Columbia. EMS transported Boone to a local hospital after he complained of pain and fainting. Medical staff said he had no injuries, according to the news release.

Officers transported Boone to the Boone County Jail. He was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, first degree endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license.