UPDATE: Columbia Police Arrest Man for Douglass Park Shooting

COLUMBIA - Police arrested Anthony T. Graves in connection with a shooting near Douglass Park Monday night. Officers responded to the intersection of Trinity and Switlzer, where they found a victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

An ambulance took the victim to University Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Hospital officials did not immediately return a phone call seeking an update on his condition.

Investigators said they received cooperation from witnesses when investigating the shooting. Police recovered Graves and his vehicle in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street.

Graves faces a $4,500 bond for felony unlawful use of a weapon. Bond has not been set for his charges of first degree assault and armed criminal action.