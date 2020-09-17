UPDATE: Columbia police arrest wanted suspect on College Ave.

COLUMBIA- Columbia police said officers arrested Tori A. Rose, 31, of Columbia on Wednesday for multiple felony warrants.

The arrest comes after Rose barricaded himself inside an apartment, according to officers.

In a news release from the Columbia Police Department, it said Rose also had active state warrants for first degree burglary, domestic assault, stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of felony resisting arrest and a federal weapons charge.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, CPD said officers went to investigate a report of a burglary in the 400 block of College Ave. and saw the wanted suspect as a person of interest.

Rose initially took off in a vehicle, and then continued to run into the apartments in the area, according to police.

When officers tried to make contact with Rose, officers said he barricaded himself in the residence.

Officers then requested additional resources which included members of the Violent Crimes Task Force, Crisis Negotiations Team, Street Crimes Unit, K-9 unit, Criminal Investigations Division and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.



The BearCat, a personal protective vehicle, was also positioned at the scene, according to the news release.

After approximately two and a half hours of negotiations with the Patrol and Street Crimes Units and several rounds of tear gas being deployed, officers said Rose surrendered.