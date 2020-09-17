UPDATE: Columbia police arrest wanted suspect on College Ave.
COLUMBIA- Columbia police said officers arrested Tori A. Rose, 31, of Columbia on Wednesday for multiple felony warrants.
The arrest comes after Rose barricaded himself inside an apartment, according to officers.
In a news release from the Columbia Police Department, it said Rose also had active state warrants for first degree burglary, domestic assault, stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of felony resisting arrest and a federal weapons charge.
Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, CPD said officers went to investigate a report of a burglary in the 400 block of College Ave. and saw the wanted suspect as a person of interest.
Rose initially took off in a vehicle, and then continued to run into the apartments in the area, according to police.
When officers tried to make contact with Rose, officers said he barricaded himself in the residence.
Officers then requested additional resources which included members of the Violent Crimes Task Force, Crisis Negotiations Team, Street Crimes Unit, K-9 unit, Criminal Investigations Division and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.
The BearCat, a personal protective vehicle, was also positioned at the scene, according to the news release.
After approximately two and a half hours of negotiations with the Patrol and Street Crimes Units and several rounds of tear gas being deployed, officers said Rose surrendered.
The department asks anyone with information about this incident to contact the department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Some people are afraid to leave their homes during a global pandemic. This fear is even higher for... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - Ten people were asked to quarantine after a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Kansas City Chiefs' season... More >>
in
O'FALLON (AP)- Poll workers signed up to work the November election in a county near St. Louis have been urged... More >>
in
(AP)- A southeast Missouri woman pleaded not guilty to a killing an abandoning an elk last year. The misdemeanor... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Battle High School's Friday night football game at Hickman has been canceled to due a COVID-19 positive test and... More >>
in
(AP)- Former Washington University Chancellor William Danforth has died. Washington University in St. Louis confirmed that Danforth died Wednesday... More >>
in
(AP)- Authorities are investigating a Christian boarding school from which about 20 girls were removed after former residents turned to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- U.S. Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr urging him to protect religious liberties in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) was one of 11 states to receive a grant from... More >>
in
(AP) - Police in Kansas City say one woman has been killed and another hurt when someone fired several gunshots... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
in
CPS students could transition into hybrid learning, parents voice concerns Columbia Public Schools students could transition into... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Columbia police said officers arrested Tori A. Rose, 31, of Columbia on Wednesday for multiple felony warrants. The... More >>
in
MACON - Macon High School classes are going online this week for the next two weeks after dozens of students... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These... More >>
in
(AP) — The family of a worker killed in 2018, when a nearly 2,000-foot tall TV tower in southwest Missouri... More >>
in
NEW YORK (AP) — Basketball star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students could transition into hybrid learning this year, and the youngest ones would be the... More >>
in