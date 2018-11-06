UPDATE: Columbia Police Continue Investigating Sunday Shots Fired

COLUMBIA - On July 7th at 9:50 P.M, officers responded to a report of shots fired and two vehicles possibly chasing each other south bound on Providence Rd from Vandiver Drive. Upon arrival officers found two vehicles had been involved in a crash at Providence Rd and the exit ramp from eastbound I-70. It appears one of the vehicles involved in the disturbance hit an uninvolved vehicle. Officers detained the 16 year old male driver of the suspect vehicle and a passenger, Michael Ramey-Pennington, 23 years old.

A handgun was recovered near the accident location. A shell casing was also found in the roadway near the crash site. The driver and passenger, Michael Ramey-Pennington, were un-cooperative with officers. There were no reported injuries.

Ramey Pennington was arrested on charges of First Degree Burglary and 1st Degree Property Damage in reference to an earlier incident which occurred during the early morning hours of July 7th.

The other suspect vehicle was later found abandoned in Ashland Missouri by Ashland Police Department officers.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no further details available at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department non-emergency number, 573-442-6131, or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.