UPDATE: Columbia Police find missing teenager
COLUMBIA - Around 10:50 p.m. the Columbia Police Department tweeted and said Daniel Wood had been located.
@ColumbiaPD UPDATE: MISSING PERSON AT RISK; Daniel Wood had been located and safe. Thank you citizens of #CoMo for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/uQnQze9oCI— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) June 3, 2020
The Columbia Police Department was looking for Daniel Wood, a 17 year old who is considered missing and at risk.
@ColumbiaPD MISSING PERSON AT RISK: Daniel Wood, 17. He was last seen on Monday, June 1 at approx. 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Again Street. He was on a blue/orange Mongoose bicycle and might be in the area of the MKT Trail.— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) June 2, 2020
Please call 911 or CPD at 573.874.7652
2020-004602 pic.twitter.com/FlUKKVkwAP
According to CPD, he was last seen in the 1200 block of Again Street at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday, June 1.
At the time, he was on a blue and orange Mongoose bike and may be in the MKT Trail area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CPD at (573) 874-7652.