UPDATE: Columbia Police find missing teenager

COLUMBIA - Around 10:50 p.m. the Columbia Police Department tweeted and said Daniel Wood had been located.

@ColumbiaPD UPDATE: MISSING PERSON AT RISK; Daniel Wood had been located and safe. Thank you citizens of #CoMo for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/uQnQze9oCI — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) June 3, 2020

The Columbia Police Department was looking for Daniel Wood, a 17 year old who is considered missing and at risk.

@ColumbiaPD MISSING PERSON AT RISK: Daniel Wood, 17. He was last seen on Monday, June 1 at approx. 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Again Street. He was on a blue/orange Mongoose bicycle and might be in the area of the MKT Trail.



Please call 911 or CPD at 573.874.7652

2020-004602 pic.twitter.com/FlUKKVkwAP — ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) June 2, 2020

According to CPD, he was last seen in the 1200 block of Again Street at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday, June 1.

At the time, he was on a blue and orange Mongoose bike and may be in the MKT Trail area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CPD at (573) 874-7652.