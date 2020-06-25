UPDATE: Columbia Police find missing teenager

By: KOMU 8 News Staff

COLUMBIA - Around 10:50 p.m. the Columbia Police Department tweeted and said Daniel Wood had been located.

The Columbia Police Department was looking for Daniel Wood, a 17 year old who is considered missing and at risk.

According to CPD, he was last seen in the 1200 block of Again Street at approximately 11 p.m. on Monday, June 1.

At the time, he was on a blue and orange Mongoose bike and may be in the MKT Trail area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CPD at (573) 874-7652.

