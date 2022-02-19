COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department have arrested 41 year-old Leon Aldemar Francois White, IV, of Columbia for domestic assault, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
The arrest comes after CPD responded to a barricaded person report in a Columbia home Saturday morning. CPD said White barricaded himself inside the house with two minors present.
The incident occurred on Moss Street.
During the investigation, CPD found White had a weapon and requested a SWAT and Crisis Negation Team (CNT) as backup.
According to CPD the weapon was not used in the incident.
The SWAT team established command of the scene and the CNT negotiator made contact with White. After some negotiation, White surrendered.
No injuries were reported during the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.