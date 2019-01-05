UPDATE: Columbia police officer who killed girl was driving up on sidewalk

In this July 28, 2018 file photo, Officer Andria Heese speaks to a KOMU 8 reporter.

COLUMBIA - A Columbia police officer is on administrative leave after killing a 4-year-old girl at Battle High School Friday afternoon.

Andria Heese was driving her Columbia Police Department S-U-V up onto a sidewalk to monitor school buses when she struck Gabriella Curry.

The girl suffered traumatic injuries and died at University Hospital just a short time later.

Acting Columbia Police Chief Jill Schlude called the accident "extremely tragic.

"I would ask everyone to please pray for the family and pray for the officer involved," she said.

Heese is a member of the Community Outreach Unit and is assigned to the East Strategic Plan Neighborhood.

She is highlighted on the CPD's Facebook page in this video segment on "Why I Wear the Badge."





Schlude said the Missouri State Highway Patrol is now running the investigation, as is standard practice when an officer is involved.

The patrol tweeted a picture of the location, showing where Curry was killed

Our sincere condolences to all affected by the tragedy at Battle High School.



The attached photo depicts the general area of the incident. Preliminary Details have been released: https://t.co/ysAqxfrxaL pic.twitter.com/mWdP2QuEQn

— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) January 5, 2019