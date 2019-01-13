UPDATE: Columbia power outages could last until Tuesday

BOONE COUNTY - Columbia residents without power may have to wait until Monday or Tuesday to get their lights back on.

According to a city press release, "The crews are currently working on the larger outages, impacting large amounts of customers, caused by trees and limbs falling into distribution lines. They will then work on restoring power back to individual homes that have had single drop wires impacted by winter weather."

As of 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the city of Columbia's outage map showed 8,390 customers without power. There were 83 separate outages reported.

The city has requested mutual aid, seeking a "declaration of emergency" Saturday morning. The declaration is whenever the city manager asks for emergency help from others under a mutual aid agreement.

Crews from Waynesville, Macon, Palmyra and Rolla are responding to the city's request, according to a news release. Contractors PAR Electrical and Asplundh are also assisting the city.

Boone Electric Cooperative's outage map showed 1,457 customers without power as of 5:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Other affected utility providers include Ameren, Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Co-Mo Electric Coop, Consolidated Electric Co-op, Farmers' Electric Co-op, Howard Electric Co-op, and West Central Electric Co-op.

More than 102,000 homes across Missouri counties are without power after snowfall accumulations reached upwards of 14" in some areas by Saturday afternoon, according to the website PowerOutage.US.

KOMU 8 spoke with people who dealt with power outages Friday night. Cheleare Hines was worried about her children.

"We just watched our thermostat just drop and it just kept dropping. Coldest it got in our house was about 60 degrees," Hines said. "It was really unnerving not having any type of power, not having any second source of heat, because our entire house is run off of electric."

Others said they were nervous the power wouldn't come back on for a while.

[Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.]