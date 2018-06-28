UPDATE: Columbia Residential Structure Fire Under Investigation

COLUMBIA - Eight units from the Columbia Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 3717 Wayside Drive Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from the Columbia Fire Department.

Smoke was coming from the back of the home when Columbia Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene.

The fire was caused by discarded smoking materials and resulted in $10,000 of damage.

After five personnel conducted a rapid scene assessment, they deployed a pre-connected hose line and advanced it to the rear of the house. The personnel performed an aggressive fire attack, bringing the fire under control in less than five minutes.

Columbia Water and Light responded to a request to inspect an electric meter that was damaged in the fire.