Columbia Schools Locked Down Due to Robbery

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School District put Grant Elementary and Douglass High School on lockdown Thursday due to the report of a bank robbery at Landmark Bank at 10 North Garth Avenue, across from Grant Elementary.

Police said a lone robber entered the bank at 10 a.m. and handed a clerk a note implying he had a weapon. Police said bank personnel did not see a weapon. Police said the man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Police have not released photos of the suspect and have only a vague description.

A person working at Grant Elementary School says the school went on lockdown at 10:19am after the police department contacted the school about the robbery.