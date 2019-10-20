UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light says power should be restored
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light department said it believes all power has been restored in Columbia.
About 3,300 residents lost power Saturday morning. The department said the outage started around 8 a.m.
In a Facebook comment, the department said it does not know the exact cause of the outage yet, and it will likely be Monday before it hears from the engineering team. According to an earlier post from the department, two circuits may have tripped, causing the power outage.
The city says if you still need to report a power outage you can call the city at (573) 875-2555.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Eric Schmitt is set to host four senior safety presentations in October. The presentations,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More than 600 people and 11 sponsors gathered in Cosmo Park for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — David Cover, a co-pastor at The Crossing, addressed the controversy over last week's sermon by fellow co-paster... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -Columbia police arrested a man on multiple charges after the shooting of a 13-year-old boy Saturday night. Cameron... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was transported to the hospital in relation to a weapons offense Sunday morning, according to... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Children in St. Louis have been the victim of homicides at 10 times the national rate... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is reversing his plan to hold the next Group of Seven world... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police were seen searching the area near the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon. Police responded to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Community members came together Saturday for a Walk and Roll-A-Thon in recognition of Disability Employment Awareness Month. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Demonstrators rallied at Speakers Circle on Saturday for the first ever National Period Day. Organizers said they... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Community members got the chance to challenge Columbia police officers in their favorite video games during the department's... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Grassroots organizations are working across Missouri to persuade gun-related business owners to join efforts to limit... More >>
in
SALINE COUNTY — Three Saline County children abducted in 2017 were found in Arlington, Texas on Thursday, according to the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One Lincoln man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer Friday night on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light department said it believes all power has been restored in Columbia. About... More >>
in
MARSHALL - The suspect in a pair of shootings in early October has been caught out of state, police announced... More >>
in
CALIFORNIA - A man heard his sentence on Friday after killing a 20-year-old three years ago for drunk driving. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. ... More >>
in