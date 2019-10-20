UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light says power should be restored

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Water and Light department said it believes all power has been restored in Columbia.

About 3,300 residents lost power Saturday morning. The department said the outage started around 8 a.m.

In a Facebook comment, the department said it does not know the exact cause of the outage yet, and it will likely be Monday before it hears from the engineering team. According to an earlier post from the department, two circuits may have tripped, causing the power outage.

The city says if you still need to report a power outage you can call the city at (573) 875-2555.