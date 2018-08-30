UPDATE: Columbia woman arrested in connection with robbery at Landmark Bank on Paris Road

By: By: Alayna Chapie and Rob Veno, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a Columbia woman Wednesday after the Landmark Bank on Paris Road was robbed.

Police say Novah Lenane Shelton was taken into custody immediately following the incident.

Columbia police officers were near the bank and stopped her from leaving the building, saying she was "wearing a hoodie over her head, wearing sunglasses and acting suspiciously."

Officers said they were talking to Shelton when bank employees told them she had just robbed the bank.

Shelton has been remanded to the Boone County Jail with a bond to be set.

Police say there are no other suspects.