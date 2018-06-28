Update: Columbia Woman Found Safe

COLUMBIA - Update: Columbia Police have located 20-year-old Cynthia L. Underwood who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Within an hour of the Columbia Police Department releasing its press release last night Underwood was found just blocks away from Clinkscales Road and Worley Street, her last known location.

Columbia police had announced Thursday evening they needed help finding a missing woman with a cognitive disability.

Before she was found, Cynthia L. Underwood was last seen June 17. She did not show up to her home or place of work, which witnesses say was unlike her.

Underwood is a 20-year-old woman who is diagnosed with a cognitive level of a 14-year-old. She is prescribed medication for her condition.