UPDATE: Community Holds Second Vigil for Slain Toddler

MORGAN COUNTY - Morgan County residents held a second candlelight vigil Thursday afternoon for Blake Litton, the Stover three-year-old who was murdered last week.

A march around the Morgan County R-1 school preceded the vigil. The march Thursday began at 5:15 p.m. Participants were asked to wear blue, and the proceeds will go toward a funeral for the child. About 2,000 supporters attended the vigil.