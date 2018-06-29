UPDATE: Condo in Osage Beach Damaged by Fire

OSAGE BEACH - There was a large fire at Lakewood Resort condos in Osage Beach Saturday night.

Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer said in a press release that the fire is believed to have started on the second floor of building 400. The fire was controlled around 9 p.m. Units did not leave the scene until after 11 p.m.

Dorhauer also said that investigations have shown that the fireplaces had possibly been upgraded or had work completed on them recently. However, no permit was issued by the Fire District for any work on the fireplaces.

The buildings on either side of building 400 suffered from minor smoke and exterior siding damage.

There were no injuries.

Lakewood Resort is located on Jeffries Road near the Grand Glaize Bridge.

Dorhauer provided KOMU with the picture.