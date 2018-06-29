Construction Pipe Rolls Down Hill and Hits Construction Worker

COLUMBIA - A concrete construction pipe rolled over a construction worker just before 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

His co-workers told KOMU they were unloading and moving the two feet in diameter concrete pipes. Columbia Fire Battalion Chief Steve Sapp said the worker was on a front-end loader along with the pipe and both the pipe and worker fell off of the machine and rolled down the hill. The incident happened highway 63 just north of the Stadium Boulevard exit.

Emergency crews took the worker to University Hospital by ambulance. The Boone County Fire Department told KOMU 8 the man suffered potential life-threatening injuries.

The man's name and age have not yet been released.

KOMU 8 will follow the story and keep you updated as more details become available.