UPDATE: Convicted felon arrested in alleged kidnapping

MARIES COUNTY - Maries County deputies arrested a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history in the alleged kidnapping of a mother and her child.

According to a news release, deputies contacted a car driven by Michael J. Munson, 47, early Saturday morning on Highway 63 and Route AA near Vienna.

Deputies pulled up to the car as Munson was assaulting the woman. They determined she had been assaulted, and that she and her daughter had been taken from their home in Springfield "by means of a deadly weapon."

Munson has been charged with Kidnapping, Child Kidnapping, Assault 1st Degree, Unlawful use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action. He continues to be held in the Maries County Jail, on a no bond warrant.